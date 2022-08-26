Five must-watch campaign ads from this week

Here are five campaign ads that grabbed our attention this week:

1. Attacking Biden's student loan forgiveness

American Action Network, the non-profit arm of Congressional Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC, is running a new ad campaign criticizing President Joe Biden's announcement this week that his administration will forgive some federal student loans for borrowers making under $125,000.

The tongue-in-cheek ad features blue collar workers — a mechanic, a waitress and a landscaper — celebrating that their tax dollars are going to paying off other people's loans. The group is initially spending $350,000 on the ad, which will air during college football and baseball games, per a press release.

2. "Cracking" Biden's agenda

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who represents Maine's 2nd District, is out with a new ad featuring himself eating a fresh lobster. The ad begins as he cracks the lobster's shell, telling viewers that he "cracked Biden’s aggressive spending agenda," last year.

Golden is in a competitive district that's being targeted by Republicans this cycle and he's faced attack ads over high gas prices.

3. Smiley distances herself from abortion bans

Tiffany Smiley, the Republican nominee for Senate in Washington, is out with a new ad, telling viewers, "I'm pro-life, but I oppose a federal abortion ban."

Her opponent, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray has run TV ads alleging Smiley is anti-abortion and implying a Smiley victory could lead to a nationwide ban.

4. Adam Laxalt launches first general election ad

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt is out with his first general election ad of the Senate race, featuring him and his wife Jaime. Laxalt highlights his biographical background, including the fact that he was raised by a single mom.

"Everything he had to overcome helped to make him a good man," Jaime Laxalt says in the ad.

5. "Behind the curtain"

Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC aligned with Senate Democrats, is out with a new ad attacking Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania.

The ad draws parallels with the Wizard of Oz, telling viewers, "Meet the great and powerful Oz: Hollywood celebrity doctor. But behind the curtain, Oz made millions pushing miracle cures."

The ad also displays some of the nine homes he owns, supporting a narrative pushed by his opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, that Oz is out of touch with regular Pennsylvanians.