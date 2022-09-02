Five must-watch campaign ads from this week

Here are five campaign ads that grabbed our attention:

1. Highlighting Walker's history of violence

A new ad from Georgia Honor, a group affiliated with the Democratic Senate Majority PAC, spotlights domestic violence accusations against Herschel Walker that were made by his ex-wife, Cindy Grossman. Walker is the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia.

"Herschel Walker has repeatedly threatened to kill his ex-wife," a narrator in the ad says, before displaying clips from an interview with Grossman describing the threats.

2. Abortion remains a focus in Michigan's gubernatorial race

Put Michigan First, a group associated with the Democratic Governor's Association, dropped a new ad highlighting Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon's stance on abortion.

The ad alleges Dixon supports a law that would criminalize abortion. And, the ad includes a clip of a reporter asking Dixon, "Are you for the exemptions for rape and incest?"

"I am not," Dixon answers.

3. Kotek attacks Johnson on guns

Tina Kotek, the Democratic nominee for governor in Oregon is out with a new ad attacking Betsy Johnson, an independent running for governor, on guns.

"My girls are 10 and 11, the same age as the kids in Uvalde. I worry constantly about keeping them safe," a woman in the ad says before explaining that Johnson voted against a red flag law in Oregon.

"A governor should keep people safe. Betsy Johnson has already failed that test," the woman adds.

4. A 'frat boy' for governor

South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster is out with a new ad calling his opponent, former Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham, a "frat boy."

"Joe voted 88% with Pelosi, so Joe lost his seat in Congress," a narrator in the ad says after highlighting Cunningham's stance on marijuana and playing a clip of Cunningham opening a beer on the House floor during his farewell speech to the chamber.

The narrator adds, "Now he wants to be governor. No thanks, Joe, but we’ll call if we have a frat party."

5. Kiggans goes after Luria on inflation

Navy veteran Jen Kiggans, the Republican nominee for Congress in Virginia's 2nd District, attacked Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria in a new ad.

"Elaine Luria and Joe Biden have spent trillions of dollars, leaving us with the highest inflation in 40 years," Kiggans says in the ad, while pushing a cart full of groceries.

Highlighting high prices could be a beneficial strategy for Kiggans in this moderate district, where the Cook Political Report rates this race a Toss Up.