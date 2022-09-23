Five must-watch campaign ads from this week

Here are five campaign ads that grabbed our attention this week:

1. Ads about ads

In Michigan's 7th District, Republican Tom Barrett responded to one of Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin's ads. In Slotkin's ad, she criticizes Barrett for voting against a measure that would create new jobs at a General Motors plant.

"These jobs she’s touting? They're hourly jobs. Each one cost taxpayers $160,000 to create. She spends, you pay," a narrator in Barrett's ad says.

2. Law enforcement endorsements

In Wisconsin, Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes released an ad touting his support from law enforcement.

"I’ve seen plenty of politicians, but Mandela, he’s the real deal," one retired cop says in the ad.

Barnes seems to be pushing back against Republican attacks that accuse him of being in favor of defunding the police.

3. Touting a Trump endorsement

The conservative Club for Growth released a new ad in favor of Republican Adam Laxalt's campaign to unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

The ad touts Laxalt's endorsement from former President Donald Trump, telling viewers, "President Trump needs fighters he can count on in the Senate. He needs Adam Laxalt."

4. A member-on-member election

In a new ad, Democratic Rep. Al Lawson touts his support for lowering prescription drug prices, while attacking Rep. Neal Dunn, a Republican, for not supporting the same cause.

"Folks say that all politicians are alike. That’s not true," a woman in the ad says.

Dunn and Lawson are running in the same district due to redistricting, which put Dunn's Republican-leaning Panama City in the same district as Lawson's Democratic-leaning Tallahassee.

5. "Taxin' Tony"

In a new ad, GOP Rep. Don Bacon has a new nickname for his opponent, Democrat Tony Vargas.

"You've seen Taxin' Tony on TV saying, 'And in Congress we'll pass the middle class tax cut,' but that’s just pandering for votes," a narrator in Bacon's ad says.

Bacon's referring to a bill Vargas introduced in the state legislature that he says would have raised some income taxes.