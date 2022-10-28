Five must-watch campaign ads from this week

Here are five campaign ads that grabbed our attention this week:

1. Look away if you're scared of snakes

In a new ad, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), calls Dr. Oz a snake and even shows a snake slithering around in tall grass.

The ad describes Oz's previous career as a television host on the Dr. Oz show.

"Mehmet Oz, what a snake. Oz ripped people off selling fake medical cures, and he's always looking for new customers," a narrator in the ad says.

2. They don't look that much alike

The conservative Club for Growth Action was out with a new ad this week in North Carolina's 13th District, comparing President Joe Biden and Democratic nominee Wiley Nickel to twins.

The ad starts out showing two baby twins before a narrator says, "Twins. Not always identical, but often the same, like Joe Biden and Wiley Nickel."

3. Politics isn't war

A new ad from an outside group that backs veterans, With Honor Fund, highlights Democratic Rep. Jared Golden's military career.

A narrator in the ad tells Maine viewers, "Too many see politics as a war, but former Marine Jared Golden knows better."

The ad goes on to highlight Golden's military service and his success working with Republicans in Congress.

4. Bacon breakfast

The Republican nominee for Senate in Ohio, J.D. Vance, released a new ad this week featuring himself making bacon for breakfast.

"In our family, I make breakfast. But since Biden took over, breakfast and everything else is much more expensive," Vance says in the ad, hammering the issue of inflation with less than two weeks until the election, where he faces Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.

5. Timeout

Democrat Joy Hofmeister is running for governor in Oklahoma and in a new ad, she knocks her opponent, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and Biden.

"I know when folks need a time out, whether that's Joe Biden or Governor Stitt," Hofmeister says in the ad.