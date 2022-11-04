Five must-watch campaign ads from this week

As candidates make their closing arguments ahead of Tuesday's general election, here are five campaign ads that grabbed our attention this week:

1. Defending a European vacation

In Iowa, Republican state Sen. Zach Nunn has been attacking Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne over a vacation she took to Italy during a crucial House vote. In a new ad, Axne defends her trip, which her son apparently posted about on Instagram, per a Fox News story about it.

"When votes got scheduled during our vacation, I joined over 150 of my colleagues and voted remotely to lower drug prices and the deficit without raising middle class taxes," Axne says in the ad.

"Turns out Zach Nunn was stalking my son's social media and now he's using their photos to attack me," she continues.

2. Upside down

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is upside down — literally — in his new ad.

"Why am I up here?" Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor, says in the ad, adding, "Because in [Democratic Gov.] Kathy Hochul's New York, everything's upside down."

Then, Zeldin goes on to attack the policies Hochul has backed as governor.

3. Chuck Grassley’s day off

In a new ad run by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, actor Ben Stein reprises his role as a teacher from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

The ad starts with Stein recreating a scene from the movie, but calling Grassley's name off an attendance sheet instead.

"Grassley. Grassley. Where’s Chuck?," he asks, before a voice answers, "He's meeting with Iowans in all 99 counties," and another one later says, "[He's] passing writing, pushing, sponsoring legislation protecting Iowans from inflation."

4. Raking leaves

As temperatures start to cool off, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is raking leaves as he makes his latest appeal to Wisconsin voters for re-election.

"Aren't you tired of the division? The anger? I know I sure am," Johnson says.

He adds, "Our country faces enormous challenges. I promise I'll do everything I can to help make things better."

5. Grab a beer with Tim

In a new ad, Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan sips a beer at a bar while making a centrist appeal to voters.

"I get it. Our politics is broken, leaving most of us in the exhausted majority," Ryan, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Ohio, says in the ad.

"Let's turn the page on this era of stupidity and reject the extremism and get back to being Americans first," he says near the end of the ad.