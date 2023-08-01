Florida Democrats launch $1 million voter registration drive to cut into GOP advantage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Democrats are kicking off a $1 million drive to try and slash Republican's fast-building voter registration advantage.

For most of the state's modern political history, Democrats held a sizable voter registration advantage; the gap peaked at around 700,000 more voters in 2008, when Barack Obama won the state for the first time.

But in the years since, a much better-financed state Republican Party has eroded that lead, finally overtaking Democrats in late 2021. Since that time, the GOP has expanded its registration advantage to nearly 500,000 more voters.

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' struggling presidential campaign has provided a boost of energy to Florida Democrats, who have been in the trenches against DeSantis since he first took office in 2018.

“We are feeling support from across the country,” she told NBC News on Tuesday. “People across the nation are seeing for the first time what Florida has seen.”

Fried said the goal of the drive is to cut Republican's voter registration advantage by 35%.

The registration push, which is dubbed the "Take Back Florida Tour," is set to have in-person events in 11 cities across the state, including in what is what is more traditionally considered Republican-leaning territory.

Nikki Fried, Florida's then-commissioner of agriculture, in Miami in 2022. Wilfredo Lee / AP file

Beyond expanding their voter registration numbers, Democrats are also trying to engage with voters who reliably vote by mail, but will now to have to resubmit their vote-by-mail requests after mass cancellations associated with a 2021 law championed by DeSantis cut the duration of those requests from four to two years.

“We have to get everyone back on the vote-by-mail list and fight back against Republicans extremist agenda," Fried said.

Florida Democrat's biggest state-level contest during the 2024 election cycle is trying to knock off Republican Sen. Rick Scott, who is also the state's former two-term governor.

So far, Democrats have not yet fielded a viable candidate, which puts them behind schedule compared to previous Senate races when they already had candidates in place by summer of the off year.

Fried said Democrats want "our candidate in as soon as possible," but didn't stress a specific timeframe.

Among those considering a run are former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Brevard County School Board Member Jennifer Jenkins.

Fried said the party will "do our best" to avoid a bruising primary.

"Primaries only help Rick Scott," she said.