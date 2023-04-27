Florida GOP congressman defends endorsing Trump over DeSantis

Florida Congressman Byron Donalds, R-Fla., defended his March endorsement of former President Donald Trump over his state's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, during an appearance on Meet the Press NOW on Thursday.

Donalds said that while DeSantis is “the best [governor] in the country,” former President Trump is “the guy that can get the job done on day one” on the economy, immigration and more.

"We've seen Joe Biden, we've seen Donald Trump. Who did a better job? Period. End of story," he said.

Donalds is among the 11 members of the House of Representatives from Florida who endorsed Trump. DeSantis has only one.

The Florida congressman defended DeSantis' ability to unite and rally the Florida GOP, though, emphasizing his belief in DeSantis as “America’s governor.”

But asked about the governor's flap with Disney, Donalds said that while the "original hand slap that happened last legislative session" was appropriate, "I do not think that members of Congress, or any state body, should be wielding large amounts of political power against an entity."

"There's a lot of stuff that's been going on between Disney and the governor, so we've got to let this thing play out a little bit," he added.

And on Trump's recent wavering over whether he would participate in Republican presidential debates, Donalds said "I think he's going to."

"I'd say go and debate," Donalds said. "I think it's important to show the American people what your ideas are."