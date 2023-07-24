Former GOP Senator Kelly Ayotte announces bid for New Hampshire governor

Former GOP Senator Kelly Ayotte announced her bid for the newly open New Hampshire governor’s seat on Monday, saying in a new statement she wants to ensure that New Hampshire stays “safe, prosperous, and free.”

The former senator’s bid comes just days after New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday that he will not run for re-election, leaving an open seat at the top of the ballot in a swing state for the 2024 election.

In the press release, Kelly Ayotte said that she is running for governor because, “New Hampshire is one election away from becoming Massachusetts — from becoming something we're not.”

Although Massachusetts recently elected Republican Charlie Baker its two-term governor, the state leans heavily Democratic and elected Democrat Maura Healey governor after Baker decided not to run again in 2022.

The press release further draws out Ayotte’s policy plans, which entail keeping the Granite state safe by standing up for law enforcement officers, strengthening its economic advantage by “ensuring that Democrats never implement an income or sales tax,” reducing energy costs and regulatory burdens on individuals and businesses, while fighting for universal education freedom for children.

On the same side of the ticket, Kelly's top GOP opponent is likely to former GOP Senate President Chuck Morse. Morse, who ran unsuccessfully for Senate last cycle, announced his 2024 campaign for governor on Wednesday.

“I’m thankful for everything that Governor Sununu has done to make New Hampshire the state it is today. I’m proud to have worked with him to put together a conservative, pro-jobs, pro-growth, family first economic agenda that has made New Hampshire the envy of New England and the nation,” Morse said in a statement announcing his campaign.

While there’s a new opening for Republicans in the state, Democrats have already been filing into the race for weeks. Last month, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, the first female mayor of the city, launched her bid for governor with plans to remain committed to “building strong communities, protecting abortion access, supporting public schools, and increasing affordable housing,” according to her campaign website.

Also in June, lawyer Cinde Warmington, the only Democratic member on New Hampshire’s Executive Council, announced a bid of her own, playing up her work on battling substance abuse and on protecting abortion rights.