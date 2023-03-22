Former Illinois Gov. Quinn backs Vallas in Chicago mayoral race

Former Illinois Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn is endorsing Paul Vallas' Chicago mayoral bid, backing that gives the former Chicago schools chief a major endorsement from a former running mate.

Vallas served as Quinn's lieutenant governor pick during the 2014 election, when the incumbent Quinn lost to Republican Bruce Rauner.

The two candidates have sparred over issues like crime and education, as well as party loyalty in an overwhelmingly Democratic city. While Johnson has criticized Vallas and accused him of not being a loyal Democrat, Vallas has responded by pointing to campaigns like in 2014, when he was on the party’s gubernatorial ticket.

Vallas has recently won the backing of former Rep. Bobby Rush, former mayoral candidate Willie Wilson, longtime former Secretary of State Jesse White and others. His opponent Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, was recently endorsed by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Cook County Board of Commissioners Toni Preckwinkle.