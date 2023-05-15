Former Rep. Will Hurd to decide on 2024 run within two weeks

Former Texas Republican Rep Will Hurd told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that he would decide whether to run for president in the coming weeks.

Speaking Sunday, the former CIA officer and congressman said that "a decision on anybody on what their future in politics has to be done before Memorial Day."

Hurd spent three terms in the House, winning three consecutive difficult races after missing out on his first congressional bid in 2010. The Republican represented a large swath of the state, and much of the border with Mexico, and established himself as part of the more moderate wing of his party.

On "Meet the Press," he blamed former President Donald Trump for GOP underperformances in federal elections in 2018, 2020 and 2022, and said that he's "just looking backwards" instead of "to the future."

And Hurd pushed back on the questions about whether a Republican of his style can survive in the GOP after Trump reshaped the party, noting polling showing that many Americans don't want either Trump or President Joe Biden to be the two political parties' presidential nominees.

"The reality is two-thirds of Americans want somebody other than Donald Trump and Joe Biden. That's, like, the rematch from Hell," he said.

"Whether you're in ruby-red towns or deep-blue cities, people care about putting food on the table, a roof over their head, and making sure the people they love are healthy, happy and safe. Folks know that we are living in complicated times and that we need some common sense solutions to solve our problems."