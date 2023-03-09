IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Ken Cuccinelli at the Capitol on June 14, 2021.
Ken Cuccinelli at the Capitol on June 14, 2021.Sarah Silbiger / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

Former Trump admin official, launches pro-DeSantis group

Longtime Virginia GOP political figure Ken Cuccinelli urges Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to jump into the 2024 presidential primary.

By Ben Kamisar

There's a new group aimed at urging Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to jump into the presidential bid — one started by a longtime Republican official who has been on both sides of the party's wrestling over former President Donald Trump.

Ken Cuccinelli, a former Trump administration official who fell just short of winning the 2013 Virginia gubernatorial race, announced Thursday he's started the new pro-DeSantis group called Never Back Down.

"The energy is there, grassroots conservatives see the Governor as a leader and a fighter with a winning conservative track record who will lead the Republican Party to victory in 2024," Cuccinelli said in a statement.

Cuccinelli has been involved in Republican politics for years. He won a stint as Virginia's attorney general after serving in the Senate, where he gained prominence in conservative circles as the face of a number of high-profile cases, and went onto just narrowly lose the 2013 gubernatorial election as the party's nominee.

In 2016, Cuccinelli backed Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and was a key voice during party rules debates at that year's Republican National Convention. Later on, he joined the Trump administration and ultimately served as a top official at the Department of Homeland Security

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar is a deputy political editor in NBC's Political Unit. 