Former Trump campaign advisor Jason Miller rejoins Trump team

Jason Miller, a former senior advisor to former President Donald Trump's campaign, is stepping down from his role as CEO of the conservative social media platform GETTR to reclaim his old campaign role, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung confirms to NBC News.

Miller has been advising Trump in an outside capacity — never fully leaving the former president’s orbit — including working on his campaign announcement speech last year. Now, he's making the official move.

In a statement to NBC News, Miller said he will retain ties with the social media organization. “I will of course remain engaged with the GETTR platform and its user base in an emeritus position," he said. "But my focus going forward will be helping President Trump return to the White House.”

The move was first reported by Politico and in a statement, Miller told the publication that “it was always a matter of when and not if I returned to help re-elect President Trump in 2024, and seeing the current state of the country under Joe Biden I couldn’t remain sidelined any longer.”

"You can impact the world a lot by launching a social media platform, but nothing compares to getting President Trump back into office," Miller added.

Miller testified before the House committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021 rio at the Capitol, pursuant to a subpoena, and he was featured prominently in video exhibits during committee's public hearings.