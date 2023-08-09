IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Presidential candidates participate in the Fox Business Republican debate
Presidential candidates participate in the Fox Business Republican debate in North Charleston, S.C., in 2016.Scott Olson / Getty Images file

Fox Business hosting second GOP debate

The network is partnering with the Reagan Foundation, Univision and Rumble one month after Fox News airs the first GOP debate.

By Ben Kamisar

Fox Business will host the second Republican presidential primary debate, the Republican National Committee announced Wednesday.

The debate, scheduled for Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, will be one month after Fox News hosts the party's first presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wis.

Univision and Rumble, an online video platform popular among conservatives, are also partnering with the party on its debate.

To qualify for the second debate, Republican presidential hopefuls will have to hit higher polling and donor thresholds than they did for the first GOP debate, raising questions about which candidates will ultimately appear on stage. Candidates will still need to have signed their pledge to support the party's nominee to appear, part of the criteria to appear in the first debate.

Eight candidates appear to have qualified for the August debate, according to an NBC News analysis, under those lower thresholds.

Ben Kamisar

Ben Kamisar is a deputy political editor in NBC's Political Unit. 