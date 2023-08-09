Fox Business hosting second GOP debate

Fox Business will host the second Republican presidential primary debate, the Republican National Committee announced Wednesday.

The debate, scheduled for Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, will be one month after Fox News hosts the party's first presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wis.

Univision and Rumble, an online video platform popular among conservatives, are also partnering with the party on its debate.

To qualify for the second debate, Republican presidential hopefuls will have to hit higher polling and donor thresholds than they did for the first GOP debate, raising questions about which candidates will ultimately appear on stage. Candidates will still need to have signed their pledge to support the party's nominee to appear, part of the criteria to appear in the first debate.

Eight candidates appear to have qualified for the August debate, according to an NBC News analysis, under those lower thresholds.