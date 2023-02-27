Fox News poll finds Trump, DeSantis leading GOP field

Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continue to dominate the field of current and potential GOP presidential candidates, according to a new Fox News poll.

The survey finds 43% of Republican primary voters who they would like to see Trump as their party's presidential nominee, while 28% say the same of DeSantis. None of the other 15 candidates included received double-digit levels of support.

The candidates with the next highest levels of support were two former Trump administration officials: former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who launched her presidential campaign earlier this month, and former Vice President Mike Pence, who expects to make a decision about his own run for the White House by the spring. Both Haley and Pence have support from 7% of those surveyed.

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott and former Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney were at 2% in the poll, and all other candidates polled at 1% or less.

The poll comes as Trump and DeSantis have dominated recent surveys of the potential Republican primary field. DeSantis has not yet launched a presidential run, but he is traveling the country to promote his book, which is being released this week.

The Fox News poll, conducted by the Democratic firm Beacon Research and the GOP firm Shaw & Company research, surveyed 1,006 registered voters from Feb. 19-22 via telephone interviews. The poll had a 3-point margin of error overall, and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 points for the GOP primary voters.