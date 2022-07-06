Fulton County DA: Expect more subpoenas of Trump associates

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told NBC News Wednesday that additional subpoenas of associates of former President Donald Trump could be expected, adding that she does not rule out the possibility of issuing a subpoena to Trump himself.

Willis' remarks came a day after the grand jury empaneled to look into possible 2020 election interference subpoenaed Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and several others.

In her first interview since those subpoenas, Willis was if she was leaving open the possibility of a subpoena of the former President. "Anything’s possible," she said.

"We’ll just have to see where the investigation leads us," Willis added. "I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game. This is not a game at all. What I am doing is very serious. It’s very important work. And we’re going to do our due diligence and making sure that we look at all aspects of the case.

Willis says she is “not in a rush” to finish her work, noting that if she has not concluded by the November midterm elections, she will pause activity between the start of early voting and conclusion of the election to avoid being perceived as trying to influence it.

After being subpoenaed, Graham issued a statement calling the investigation “all politics” and a “fishing expedition.”

Willis responded to those charges in the interview with NBC News. “What do I have to gain from these politics? It’s someone who doesn’t understand the seriousness of what we’re doing. I hope he’ll come and testify truthfully before the grand jury.”