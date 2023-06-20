Gallup poll shows dip in GOP acceptance of same-sex relationships

New polling shows a 7-point dip in the share of Americans who believe same-sex relationships are morally acceptable, driven primarily by Republicans.

Overall, 64% of Americans call same-sex relationships acceptable, down from 71% in 2022, according to Gallup's latest polling from May and the outlet's historic polling.

Republicans saying they found same-sex relationships acceptable dipped over the last year from 56% to 41%, larger than the dip among Democrats from 85% to 79%. Independents stayed largely the same — 72% found same-sex relationships acceptable in 2022 and 73% say so now.

NBC News asked respondents a similar question, for their views on same-sex marriage, back in 2022. The findings showed found increases in approval of same-sex marriages across Republicans, Democrats and independents between 2016 and last year.

The findings are part of Gallup's broad social polling, which asked Americans about how morally acceptable they found 19 separate issues.

Almost 9 in 10 Americans call birth control "morally acceptable," the highest on the list, followed by divorce, which is viewed as acceptable by 78% of Americans, and sex between an unmarried man and woman, deemed acceptable by 72%. All three of those issues saw a slight decline (between 3 and 4 percentage points) in the last year.

Just 12% of Americans call married people having an affair morally acceptable (an increase of 3 percentage points since last year), tied with cloning humans (an increase of 1 percentage points since last year).