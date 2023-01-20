Generation Z is the most racially diverse and fastest-growing segment of the electorate

Generation Z voters, those ages 18 to 25, represent the fastest-growing portion of the electorate, growing from 0% in 2012 (when they were too young to vote), to 9% of all voters in 2022, according to merged data from NBC News polls during that period

Voters in Generation Z were too young to vote in 2012, so there is no data from that election year for those voters. But, millennials, or voters who are now aged 26 to 41, were 20% of the electorate in 2012 and 26% of the electorate in 2022.

Meanwhile, the share of voters who are members of Generation X or Baby Boomers are shrunk in 2022, compared to 2012. Generation X, or voters now aged 42 to 57, made up 26% of the electorate in 2012 and made up 23% of the electorate in 2022, a three percent decrease.

Baby Boomers, or voters now aged 58 to 76, represented 39% of the electorate in 2012 and represented 30% of the electorate in 2022, a nine percent decrease.

Not only the fastest-growing sector of the electorate, Generation Z is also the most racially-diverse.

Thirty-eight percent of voters aged 18-25 identified as people of color, compared to 32% of millennials, 28% of Generation X and 21% of Baby Boomers identifying the same way.

Generation Z has the largest share of Hispanic voters, compared to other generations. Twenty-three percent of Generation Z voters identify as Hispanic. Generation X, however, has the highest share of Black voters, with 14% of voters aged 42 to 57 identifying as Black.