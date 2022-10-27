Gen Z rates cost of living, abortion as most pressing issues

Members of Generation Z — encompassing voters aged 18 to 25 — rate climate change, abortion and the cost of living as important issues facing the nation at higher rates than voters of other ages, according to NBC News polling data.

A merge of the data from January 2022 through September 2022 finds that 46% of voters aged 18-25 rated the high cost of living as the most important problem facing the U.S., compared to just 30% of voters of all ages.

The latest episode of “Meet the Press Reports” spoke to members of Generation Z specifically about how they view the #MeToo movement and how that has shaped young people’s views on the world around them.

The merged data showed that 30% of voters in the younger age group said abortion was the most pressing issue facing the country, compared to 17% of the broader electorate.

29% of voters age 18-25 said climate change was the most important issue, compared to just 17% of all voters surveyed.

The same survey data found that, while the electorate as a whole is split on which party they prefer to control Congress, Gen Z prefers a Democratic-controlled Congress by 32%.

46% of the general electorate say they want a Republican-controlled Congress and 46% prefer a Democratic-controlled Congress. Among those 18-25, 30% want a Republican-controlled Congress and 62% favor a Democratic-controlled Congress.

