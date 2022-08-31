IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Georgia Senate race tops a $470 million August of ad spending

Political groups and campaigns spent more in August than in each of the previous two months.

By Ben Kamisar

Political campaigns and groups combined to spend almost $470 million on TV ads in August alone — $149 million on Senate races, $117 million on gubernatorial races, $71 million on House races and $133 million on down-ballot races.

That's an uptick from the $410 million spent on political ads in July, a month featuring few primaries. But it's also an increase from June, a month with a handful of key primaries, when groups combined to spend $419 million.

Here's a look at the top five races in ad spending for August, per the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.

Georgia Senate: $24.4 million

Democrats had a narrow edge in ad spending in the race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker — $12.9 million for the Democratic effort at-large and $11.5 million for the Republicans.

Warnock's campaign spent $7.2 million on ads over this period, compared to Walker's $2 million. But the GOP non-profit One Nation outspent everyone else with $6.9 million, largely on ads attacking Warnock on the economy.

Wisconsin Senate: $22.7 million

This is another race where Democrats had a slight edge — $12 million in the effort backing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes compared to $10.7 million for the effort to boost Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

And the race's spending has a similar dynamic to what we see in Georgia — Barnes outspent all other advertisers in the race in August, but a pair of GOP outside groups were the second and third biggest spenders.

Arizona Senate: $21.2 million

The Democrats have massively outspent Republicans in the race between Sen. Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters — $16.3 million for team blue, and $5 million for the red team.

That's thanks in no small part to Kelly's largess — one of the best fundraisers in the Senate, he spent $8.2 million on ads in August, more than the entire GOP effort combined.

And the GOP cavalry doesn't appear to be coming just yet, as a top GOP outside group slashed its September spending there for other priorities.

One other interesting note — while Masters got a big boost in the primary from a super PAC funded primarily by billionaire Peter Thiel (who Masters has worked for), that group has spent nothing on ads since the Aug. 2 primary.

Florida Governor: $19 million

Here's one race where Republicans are flexing their big cash advantage thanks to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' massive war chest — Republicans outspent Democrats in August $11.6 million to $7.4 million.

Of course, most of that Democratic spending came in the competitive Democratic primary, where losing candidate Nikki Fried, the agriculture commissioner, spent about $3 million. Former Gov. Charlie Crist, who won the primary, spent about $4.2 million.

Pennsylvania Senate: $18.5 million

This heated race was split virtually evenly in August spending — $9.5 million for Democrats and $9 million for Republicans

Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's campaign spent $3.9 million on ads as he is recovering from his stroke and is slowly returning to the campaign trail, while Republican Mehmet Oz's campaign spent about $900,000, with another $3.3 million in a joint buy with the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

