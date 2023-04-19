GOP group criticizes Sen. Joe Manchin in new TV ad

A conservative group is out with a new ad in West Virginia, attacking Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin for supporting the Inflation Reduction Act and what a narrator in the ad called "D.C. liberal climate policy."

"100,000 West Virginia jobs are at risk thanks to Senator Joe Manchin, falling in line with D.C. liberals to pass [President] Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act," a narrator in the ad, funded by the group One Nation, says.

Later, the ad features a clip of Joe Biden saying, "I guarantee you, we're going to end fossil fuel," in 2019.

The Inflation Reduction Act was a signature piece of Democratic legislation passed in 2022 aimed at issues like tackling climate change, lowering prescription drug costs and raising taxes on corporations. It came together after protracted negotiations between Democrats and Manchin, who reigned in the law's scope. But despite that, Republicans have pointed to the bill to accuse Manchin of green-lighting liberal priorities.

The group behind the ad is One Nation, a non-profit close to Senate GOP leadership that is not required to disclose its donors.

According to a release from the group, they are spending $1 million for the ad to run on TV, radio and digital channels.

This ad is part of the earliest TV spending in West Virginia's upcoming Senate race, according to AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

In a recent interview with "Meet the Press," Manchin put some distance between him and Biden.

"I've known Joe Biden for quite some time ... but I've got to speak truth to power when I know, that we can do better," Manchin told Chuck Todd.

On the bill mentioned in the One Nation ad, Manchin said that Biden took it in a different direction that he'd intended it to go.

"I know that a piece of legislation that we wrote was intended to give us energy security and lower prices and make us much more able to help our allies around the world and it's going a different direction, because they want to interpret it differently," Manchin said.

Manchin hasn't announced yet whether he'll run for re-election (and has floated a possible presidential bid), but his seat is being heavily targeted by Republicans.

GOP Rep. Alex Mooney has already announced that he'll run for the Republican nomination in the race and GOP Gov. Jim Justice, who is term-limited in his current position, is openly considering a run as well.