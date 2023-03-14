GOP presidential candidate split on Ukraine mirrors polling divide

The divide among Republican presidential hopefuls on Ukraine, on display in new comments to Fox New, shouldn't surprise those who caught the findings of the recent NBC News poll from January.

Republicans remain skeptical about providing more aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion, far more than the evenly divided public at large.

Polling from January found 49% of adults saying that Congress should provide more funding and weapons to Ukraine and 47% who said Congress should not.

But while two-thirds of Democrats supported more funding, just one-third of Republicans agreed. Thirty-two percent of Republicans supported more funding and weapons for Ukraine, with 63% saying they did not.

That skepticism is echoed in new comments from the possible Republican presidential field, in comments Carlson solicited from a variety of Republican politicians: Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Here's a look at some of the key takeaways from their comments: