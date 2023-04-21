GOP presidential hopefuls gather for first big Iowa event

The 2024 GOP presidential primary's first major event in Iowa featuring multiple candidates is set for Saturday, when presidential hopefuls will make their cases to social conservatives.

Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition's spring fundraiser will feature more than half a dozen current or potential presidential candidates.

Former President Donald Trump will be "calling in remotely," according to an invite for the event. Other current presidential candidates who are confirmed speakers include former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramswamy, businessman Perry Johnson and talk radio host Larry Elder, who just launched a presidential run on Thursday.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who is officially exploring a run for the White House, is also expected to speak.

Other potential presidential candidates expected at the event include former Vice President Mike Pence and former Texas GOP Rep. Will Hurd. Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party last year and also ran unsuccessfully for president in 2020, will be speaking at the event as well.

One name missing from the list of confirmed speakers is former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who has been traveling the Hawkeye State since launching her presidential campaign in February.