GOP Rep.: Trump is ‘harmful for the Republican party’

June 14, 202209:13

GOP Rep. Tom Rice: I wouldn't support Trump in 2024 unless he has 'apologized to the country'

Rice is facing a tough primary challenge Tuesday predicated on his vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

By Ben Kamisar

South Carolina Republican Tom Rice told Meet the Press NOW that he has no regrets about his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump even as he faces a primary challenge on Tuesday backed by the former president that threatens to spurn him from office.

Rice said he would "support pretty much anybody else" in a presidential primary against Trump. And if Trump does win the party's nomination in 2024, Rice said he wouldn't support him unless he apologized for stoking lies about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

“I don’t think he has a pathway to be president again, I think he’s a narcissist, I think he craves attention and as long as he can get attention, he will try to remain the standard-bearer but in the end, I think he’s harmful to the Republican Party," Rice said of Trump in a Tuesday interview.

"I'm not saying I would vote for the other side, but the only way I would support him is if he apologized to the country for what he did following the election and leading up to Jan. 6."

Earlier in the interview, he called the Jan. 6 attack a "affront to the Constitution" and added, about his impeachment vote: "I don't vote to preserve my job, I vote to do the right thing."

Rice faces off with five other Republican candidates in Tuesday's primary, including state rep. Russell Fry, who Trump is backing in the hopes of driving Rice from his seat.

If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will move onto a runoff.

