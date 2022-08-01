GOP rival dismisses Trump’s endorsement in Michigan race for governor

BRIGHTON, Mich. — Last Friday, former President Donald Trump endorsed Tudor Dixon in this week’s Republican gubernatorial primary in Michigan.

And on Monday morning, her GOP rival Kevin Rinke downplayed the impact of that endorsement.

“If President Trump was so convinced that Tudor was great, why didn’t he endorse her months ago,” Rinke said in a brief interview with NBC News at a restaurant here — the first of what Rinke says are 18 campaign stops he’ll make the day before Tuesday’s primary.

“He waited until Friday night, two days before the election, and it’s the wrong choice. His advisers gave him bad information,” Rinke added about Trump’s endorsement.

Dixon, a conservative commentator, and Rinke, a businessman are two of the top candidates vying for the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

Other GOP candidates running are Ryan Kelley (who was arrested in June on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol) and small business owner Garrett Soldano.

The primary is Tuesday, Aug. 2.