GOP super PAC ups investment in Pennsylvania Senate race

The super PAC American Crossroads is spending $4.1 million in the Pennsylvania Senate race to boost Republican Mehmet Oz, further escalating GOP investment in the race.

The group's plans, shared first with NBC News, pushes the combined spending plans in Pennsylvania for American Crossroads and its affiliated super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, to $38.2 million. That surpasses the Georgia Senate race, where Senate Leadership Fund has committed to spending $37.1 million.

"Doctor Oz is surging at just the right time, and we feel increasingly optimistic we can win Pennsylvania," Senate Leadership Fund President Steven Law said in a statement.

Senate Leadership Fund has been hammering Fetterman on the airwaves. Since the May primary, the group has spent $21.6 million, the most of any group or candidate. Its Democratic counterpart, Senate Majority PAC, has spent $18.5 million.

American Crossroads' investment will include three weeks of TV airtime, with ads launching Thursday.