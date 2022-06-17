Gov. Jared Polis: Biden can ‘turn this around’ 

While some Democrats are voicing concerns about President Joe Biden’s re-election prospects, Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., says President Joe Biden “has plenty of time to turn this around.”

The New York Times reported this week that “dozens” of Democratic lawmakers and officials are frustrated with Biden as he faces low approval ratings, with some suggesting he should not run again. Asked about that report on Meet the Press NOW, Polis said Friday that Biden still has time to improve his standing.

“I think he has every opportunity to turn this around,” Polis said of the president. “Maybe pull some new blood into the administration, get the policies right to save people money. I think it’d be a whole different ball game once his popularity recovers.”

Polis did call on the administration to take action to combat rising costs, including ending tariffs and pushing Congress to suspend the federal gas tax.

“If we can do it in the next few weeks, the policies will have the desired result. The American people will feel that,” Polis said. “That’s what this is really about.”

Polis also dismissed concerns about Biden’s age.

“I’ve talked to the President. He is on top of everything as he ever was,” Polis said. “You know, he is always a guy that shoots from the hip and has been gaffe-prone since he was a young man. And we like him because of that. That’s an aspect of his charm, right? And it’s no different now than it was 20 years ago with Joe Biden.”