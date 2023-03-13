Gov. Ron DeSantis heads to New Hampshire

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., is adding another stop to his recent tour of early presidential primary states. The potential 2024 contender will head to New Hampshire next month to headline the state Republican Party’s biggest annual fundraising gala.

Tickets for the Amos Tuck Dinner, to be held in Manchester on April 14, range from $150 to $5,000 for VIP. Previous keynote speakers include Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in 2021 and Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., in 2020, both also reportedly mulling presidential bids.

This will be the Florida governor’s first trip to New Hampshire, fresh off the heels of his swing through early primary states, including Iowa and Nevada over the weekend, as he promotes his recent book. Former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, both officially in the race, have also visited the first-in-the-nation primary state in recent weeks.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, also considering a run for the GOP nomination, told Meet the Press earlier this month he thinks DeSantis would win his home state’s primary if the election would held today.

“There’s no doubt about that in my mind,” Sununu said, adding the “vast majority of the party” is looking for an alternative to Trump.