Gretchen Whitmer leads GOP's Dixon by 16 points in new poll

A new poll released by the Detroit Free Press finds that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer leads her opponent, Republican Tudor Dixon, by 16 points, 55 to 39% in the state's gubernatorial race.

Abortion has become a focal point in the race, the Free Press reported, as it rose to match inflation as a top issue for voters in the poll.

24% of respondents rate abortion as a top issue for themselves and an equal number of those surveyed — 24% — rate inflation as a top issue.

This comes as Whitmer and Democratic groups have hammered Dixon over her position on abortion since Dixon was selected as the Republican nominee in the state's August 2 primary.

Dixon opposes abortion, even in cases of rape. In a podcast interview, Dixon said, "A life is a life for me," and clarified that she didn't support exceptions to abortion bans, except when the life of the mother is at stake.

Since the primary, Put Michigan First, a group affiliated with the Democratic Governor's Association has spent over $10 million on ads boosting Whitmer and blasting Dixon, per AdImpact, an ad tracking firm.

Many of those ads highlight Dixon's position on abortion. One ad tells viewers, "Tudor Dixon, that's not acceptable for Michigan."

The Detroit Free Press poll included a sample of 1,000 active and likely voters with a margin of error of +/- 3.5%. It was conducted from September 7 through September 13.