They won a race for governor in 2022. Here's when they'll be sworn into office

Thirty-six states held elections for governor this year, with each party winning 18 of those races. Democrats flipped four governorships -- one in Arizona, one in Massachusetts, and one in Maryland -- and Republicans gained one governorship, in Nevada.

Over a month out from Election Day, governors-elect across the country are planning their inauguration ceremonies. Here's what we know so far.

Alabama

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey was re-elected this year. Her state will hold an inauguration ceremony on January 16 in Montgomery.

Alaska

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy won re-election to a second term in November. He was sworn in to his second term on December 5, less than a month after Election Day.

Arizona

In Arizona, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey was term-limited and did not run for re-election. Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs won the race to succeed him. She'll be inaugurated on January 5, along with other newly-elected statewide officials.

Arkansas

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Republican, is the first woman to be elected governor in Arkansas. She succeeds GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited. Huckabee Sanders will be sworn in to office on January 10.

California

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom won re-election in November. He's chosen January 6 to be sworn in to his second term as governor.

Colorado

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis won re-election in November and is celebrating his inauguration to a second term as governor on January 10.

Connecticut

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont won re-election to a second term and will celebrate his inauguration to a second term on January 4.

Florida

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated a challenge from former Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist to win re-election in November. He'll be sworn in to a second term on January 3 and will host a two-day celebration.

Georgia

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp defeated a challenge from Democrat Stacey Abrams to win re-election. He'll be sworn in to his second term on January 9.

Hawaii

Former Lt. Gov. Josh Green was elected governor in November and sworn into the position on December 5, less than a month after Election Day.

Idaho

Republican Gov. Brad Little was elected to a second term in November. He'll be sworn in for the term on January 6.

Illinois

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker won re-election in November. He'll be sworn in for his second term on January 9.

Kansas

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won re-election in November. She'll be sworn in to her second term on January 9, following a weekend of inaugural events.

Maine

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills won re-election in November. She'll be sworn in to a second term on January 4.

Maryland

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan was term-limited and could not run for re-election. He'll be succeeded by Democrat Wes Moore, who won November's midterm election. Moore will be the state's first Black governor and will be sworn in on January 18.

Massachusetts

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker was term-limited and could not run for re-election. Democrat Maura Healy won her race in November. She'll be inaugurated on January 5 and was one of the first two openly gay women elected governor in the United States.

Michigan

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was re-elected governor in November. She'll be sworn in to her second term on New Year's Day, January 1.

Minnesota

Republican Gov. Tim Walz was elected to a second term as governor. He'll be sworn in to his second term on January 3.

Nebraska

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts was term-limited and unable to run for re-election. He'll be succeeded by Republican Jim Pillen, who won his election in November.

Nevada

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak was the only Democratic incumbent who lost his re-election bid. He was defeated by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, a Republican, who will be sworn in on January 3.

New Hampshire

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu was re-elected in November and will be sworn in to a new term on January 5.

New Mexico

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham was re-elected in November. She'll be sworn in to her second term on January 1.

New York

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul took office after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in 2021. She was elected to her first full term as governor in November and will be sworn in on January 1 in Albany.

Ohio

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine was re-elected in November and will be sworn in to his second term on January 9, following a weekend full of inaugural events.

Oklahoma

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt won re-election in November, defeating a tougher-than-expected challenge from Democrat Joy Hofmeister. He'll be sworn in to his second term on January 9.

Oregon

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is term-limited and was unable to run for re-election. She'll be succeeded by Democrat Tina Kotek, who won a three-way race in November. She'll be sworn in on January 9.

Pennsylvania

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is term-limited and unable to run for re-election. He'll be succeeded by Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who was elected to the governorship in November. He'll be sworn in on January 17.

Rhode Island

Democratic Gov. Dan McKee was elevated to the position of governor in 2021 after former Gov. Gina Raimondo was selected to be the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. McKee was elected to his first full term in November and will be sworn in on January 3.

South Carolina

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster won re-election in November. He'll be sworn in to his second term on January 11.

South Dakota

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem won re-election in November. She'll be sworn in to her second term on January 7.

Tennessee

Republican Gov. Bill Lee was re-elected to another term in November. He'll be sworn in on January 21.

Texas

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defeated Democrat Beto O'Rourke in November to win another term as governor. He'll be sworn in on January 17.

Vermont

Republican Gov. Phil Scott was elected to another term as governor in November. He'll be sworn in on Jaunary 5.

Wisconsin

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won a tough re-election campaign in November. He'll be sworn in to his second term on January 3.

Wyoming

Republican Gov. Mark Gordon won re-election in November. He'll be sworn in to another term on January 2.