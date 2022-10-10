Gun control advocacy group hits Kari Lake with major ad buy

The advocacy group Everytown For Gun Safety is launching a new ad this week in Arizona portraying Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake as a threat to public safety, citing her resistance to tougher gun laws.

The group plans to spend $500,000 on this ad, which is first reported by NBC News, as part of a total $1.4 million spending budget in Arizona so far, an Everytown spokesperson said.

“Kari Lake sided against law enforcement and opposed red flag laws that could stop mass shootings before they happen — opposed laws giving family members or police a way to disarm people who pose a serious threat, putting communities and law enforcement in danger,” a narrator says.

In June, as Congress was on the verge of passing a gun law that includes grants to states to implement red flag laws, Lake indicated she would reject it.

The spot is the latest in a series of ads by Everytown connecting the issue of crime to gun laws, and depicting Republicans as soft on crime for opposing stricter firearm laws.