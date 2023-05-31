Haley's husband set to deploy with South Carolina National Guard

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s husband, Michael, is set to deploy to Africa with the South Carolina National Guard in the coming weeks, a source familiar with the plans confirmed to NBC News.

“Our family, like every military family, is ready to make personal sacrifices when our loved one answers the call,” Haley said in a statement. “We could not be prouder of Michael and his military brothers and sisters. Their commitment to protecting our freedom is a reminder of how blessed we are to live in America.”

Michael Haley is a major in the South Carolina Army National Guard, which he joined in 2006. This upcoming tour in support of U.S. Africa Command marks his second active-duty overseas deployment, according to the source familiar with the plans.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has spoken about her husband’s service often, including references on the presidential campaign trail to his past deployment to Afghanistan in 2013.

This deployment will likely go through spring 2024, all but ensuring Michael Haley's absence over the next year of Haley's presidential campaign. He has not played a public role in her campaigning so far, though he did attend her launch event in South Carolina.