Harris on the possibility of Trump charges: Americans always ‘demand justice’

In an exclusive interview with NBC News' Meet the Press, Vice President Kamala Harris declined to say whether she believes the Justice Department should charge former President Donald Trump over concerns that he took and mishandled classified information.

But Harris told moderator Chuck Todd that "where there has been a call for justice" in America, "justice has been served."

"Our country is a country that has gone through different periods of time where the unthinkable has happened," she said Friday when asked about whether it would be too divisive to prosecute a former president.

"I think that’s potentially gonna always be the case in our country that people are gonna demand justice — and they rightly do."

The FBI told a federal court that it recovered 11 sets of classified records during a search of his Florida home last month, including 17 marked "secret" and seven marked "top secret."

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave brief public remarks after the search saying he "personally approved" the search and that the Department would speak through its work.

When asked whether Trump's status as a former president and a possible 2024 presidential candidate should weigh on any prosecutorial decisions, Harris, who served as California's attorney general and San Francisco's district attorney, replied: "I wouldn't dare tell the Department of Justice what to do.

"I am not in the business of telling a prosecutor what to do with their case because they know best the facts and the evidence as applied to the law," she said.

"The president and I, and our administration, unlike the previous administration, have been very very careful to make sure that there is no question about any kind of interference in terms of the decisions that the Department of Justice makes."

