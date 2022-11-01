House super PACs expand the competitive map one week out

The two most influential super PACs in this year's House midterm elections are expanding the map with just a week left to Election Day.

House Majority PAC (HMP), a group aligned with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a group aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have booked ad spending in three new districts.

CLF launched their first ad in Oregon's 6th District yesterday, attacking Democratic nominee Andrea Salinas.

The ad calls her a "tax-loving liberal," and doesn't mention her opponent, Republican Mike Erickson.

HMP had already spent $1.8 million in Oregon's 6th District before CLF's entered the race. The district is brand new and was allocated to Oregon during the redistricting process.

CLF also launched an ad in Arizona's 2nd District for the first time on Tuesday. It blasts Rep. Tom O'Halleran for voting in favor of President Joe Biden's spending plan.

The ad also boosts Republican nominee Eli Crane and is part of a $1.8 million ad buy in Phoenix that will be used on ads targeting the state's 1st and 2nd Districts.

HMP is expanding their reach into New York's 25th District, where Democratic Rep. Joe Morelle is fighting off a challenge from Republican La'Ron Singletary.

The group's ad accuses Singletary of standing with "MAGA Republicans" and "dangerous politicians." It's funded with a $275,000 ad buy in the district.