Huckabee Sanders inaugurated as nation's new youngest governor

Arkansas inaugurated Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday, making her the new youngest governor in America.

The first woman governor in her state's history, the former White House press secretary is just 40 years old, about four years younger than Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Huckabee Sanders nodded at the historic firsts during her inauguration address, saying that the "passing of the torch" will "light a path for a new generation of service and leadership," but adding that she's not looking to make history just for her biography.

"This day is especially notable because I happen to be the youngest governor serving anywhere in the country, as well as the first daughter of a governor to take the oath of office, and the very first woman to serve as governor of Arkansas," she said.

"And while I don't want to dismiss the significance of any of that, I did not seek this office to be the first anything. But I ran to make Arkansas first in everything. I'm not interested in making history because of who I am. I want all of us to make history for what we achieve together over the next eight years."

Next week, Maryland Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore will be inaugurated. At 44 years old, he'll be the second-youngest governor in the country and the youngest Democratic governor.