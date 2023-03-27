Illinois Sen. Durbin backs Paul Vallas in Chicago mayoral race

Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin has endorsed former Chicago public schools chief Paul Vallas' mayoral campaign, giving the candidate a top ally in the state party ahead of next week's runoff.

Durbin, the state's senior senator, announced his endorsement in a statement over the weekend and called Vallas a "a thoughtful leader who can strengthen Chicago’s economy and create jobs," adding he "will be a mayor for all of Chicago and will move the city forward."

The endorsement also praises Vallas as "a lifelong Democrat whom I have worked with for many years." It's a comment that comes as Vallas seeks to defend himself from rival Brandon Johnson, the progressive Cook County Commissioner, who has sought to question Johnson's party loyalty. Johnson's won the backing of prominent progressives, including Illinois Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, who ran for mayor but did not advance to the runoff, as well as Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The two candidates are set to square off in the runoff on April 4 after finishing atop the field in last month's first round.