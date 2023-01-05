IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks during the House speakership election
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks during the House speakership election in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.Andrew Harnik / AP

Most of the incoming House members backing Trump in '24 are backing McCarthy too

Florida Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz voted for Trump to be speaker.

By Ben Kamisar

As former President Donald Trump continues to stand by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy in his Speaker of the House bid, most of the representatives-elect who are backing Trump's presidential bid are still standing by his choice for speaker.

On the seventh speaker vote this week, which McCarthy lost again, 10 Reps.-elect who have professed their support for Trump's 2024 bid backed McCarthy. Those are Texas' Troy Nehls, Ronny Jackson and Wesley Hunt; New York's Elise Stefanik; Ohio's Mike Carey and Max Miller; Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene; Louisiana's Clay Higgins; and Alabama's Barry Moore and Dale Strong.

Only four Republican members-elect backing Trump — Florida's Matt Gaetz, Illinois' Mary Miller, Arizona's Paul Gosar and Arizona's Eli Crane — voted against him (Gaetz voted for Trump himself, while the other three backed Florida Republican Rep.-elect Byron Donalds). But that's four of the 21 who are not backing McCarthy.

