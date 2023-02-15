Iowa becomes popular travel destination for potential GOP W.H. candidates

Iowa will be near the center of the political world next week as several potential Republican 2024 presidential hopefuls plan visits to the early caucus state.

The only two Republicans who have announced their campaigns for president so far are former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who plans to visit Iowa next week, on President's Day.

Others traveling to Iowa soon include former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Pence will be in Iowa on Wednesday, hosting a rally in favor of parents' rights, a press release from his super PAC, Advancing American Freedom, says.

Scott's Senate campaign said in a press release that he'll be visiting Des Moines on February 22 to speak about "the importance of faith in America."

Pompeo is planning to be in Iowa in March to speak at a fundraiser for the state Republican Party.

And Hutchinson said in a release on Tuesday that he would also head to Iowa on Wednesday. He told CBS News earlier this month that he would make a decision about whether or not to run for president in April.

Other figures expected to explore a run for president include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, in addition to a number of other figures in the party. So far, none of them have announced plans to head to Iowa in the next few weeks.