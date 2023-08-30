Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra says he’ll make 2024 endorsement in coming months

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The GOP congressman representing the most Republican corner of Iowa said Wednesday that he plans to endorse a presidential candidate by November or early December, as Donald Trump’s rivals look for potential openings to cut into his polling lead in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

The remarks came after Feenstra toured an ethanol plant in Sioux Center with Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, who has been slowly rising through the single digits in public polls of Iowa behind a steady TV advertising campaign.

“I plan to endorse. I will endorse. I will probably endorse in November, early part of December,” said Feenstra, who represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.

Feenstra has also appeared at events with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and former Vice President Mike Pence during the campaign so far. DeSantis also headlined Feenstra’s annual “Family Picnic” event back in May.

A Scott campaign spokesperson also confirmed that Feenstra is hosting a fundraiser for Scott on Wednesday.

Many of Iowa’s most prominent Republicans, including Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, are likely to stay neutral in the 2024 presidential primary, but Iowa’s four Republican House members have all been courted by GOP candidates, who have appeared at fundraisers and other events for them around the state.

Most Republican members of Congress have not formally endorsed in the 2024 presidential primary, but the vast majority of those who have are backing Trump, according to an NBC News analysis. At least 70 House members have backed the former president, while DeSantis’ five House endorsements are good enough for second place.

Feenstra spent most of Wednesday alongside Scott, first touring a crisis pregnancy center in Sioux Center, Iowa, before appearing at Scott’s town hall in Le Mars. Feenstra’s congressional district includes both of the cities in Iowa’s northwest.