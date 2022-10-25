Jill Biden hits the campaign trail

First Lady Jill Biden is hitting the campaign trail to boost Democratic candidates with just two weeks until Election Day.

On Tuesday she is traveling to Rhode Island's 2nd District, an open seat race that Republicans have made competitive even though President Joe Biden would have won by a sizable margin in 2020 had the new district lines been in place.

The first lady is expected to attend a "pasta and meatballs supper" in Cranston, R.I., with Democratic state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who is facing a competitive race against the town's former mayor, Allan Fung.

And on Wednesday Mrs. Biden will travel to Manchester, N.H., for multiple events with Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, including an evening event featuring Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, who is also in a hotly contested race.

The first lady also traveled to Florida earlier this month, where she campaigned with Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who is running for Senate, and gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist.

The campaign trail trips come as President Joe Biden's approval rating has remained relatively low, and some Democratic candidates have been hesitant to appear with the president.

Mrs. Biden has kept an active travel schedule as first lady, traveling more than her husband, per an NBC analysis of their schedules. And she's focused on helping Democrats win in November.

“I’m trying to elect Democrats,” she told NBC News in a recent interview. "We’ve got to keep the majority. We’ve got to do it.”