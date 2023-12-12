Joe Biden: On the Issues

President Joe Biden has the advantage of being an incumbent and appears almost certain to be the Democratic nominee for a second term in office.

Here's where he stands on major issues, including abortion, the economy and the state of democracy.

Abortion

Biden has pushed for Congress to restore abortion protections granted by Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that was overturned last year.

"I believe Roe v. Wade was the correct decision as a matter of constitutional law, an application of the fundamental right to privacy and liberty in matters of family and personal autonomy," he said in remarks shortly after Roe was overturned.

Ahead of the midterm election, he campaigned on abortion access’ being on the ballot. But he admitted last year before party control of the House was clear that he did not expect Democrats to have enough votes to codify Roe.

His campaign has highlighted abortion rights, publishing an advertisement in August emphasizing Republicans' praise of abortion restrictions and arguing that as long as the Biden-Harris administration remains in office, "decisions about your body will be made by you."

Economy

Biden's philosophy about the economy can best be summed up by the phrase he often repeats in speeches: He wants to build it "from the middle out and the bottom up."

The White House and the campaign have often highlighted the approach as "Bidenomics," though the phrase has received mixed feedback.

When he touts his economic policy, he often points to the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the CHIPs and Science Act — all signature parts of his agenda that aimed to expand job opportunities, improve infrastructure projects and promote clean energy.

Foreign policy

Biden has had to oversee U.S. policy toward two major wars: Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war.

He has been stalwart in publicly standing with both Ukraine and Israel, and he has pushed Congress to provide more funding for both U.S. allies.

He has also worked to improve sour relations with China, which spiraled after close aircraft encounters and a pause in military-to-military talks and after a Chinese spy balloon was discovered over the U.S.

In November, Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and announced an agreement to reopen military-to-military talks and crack down on fentanyl trafficking.

But Biden also faced harsh criticism for his handling of the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

State of democracy

Biden has said the 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, inspired him to run for president and "ensure that hate has no safe harbor in America."

Since that fateful rally, Biden has called out the MAGA movement and former President Donald Trump as threats to democracy.

"This MAGA threat is a threat to the brick and mortar of our democratic institutions,” Biden said in a speech in September. “It’s also a threat to the character of our nation that gives our Constitution life, that binds us together as Americans, a common cause.”