Just 22% of the incoming House were elected before 2010

The writing had been on the wall but it's official now — more than three-quarters of the 118th Congress (which will be sworn in next month) will have been elected since 2010.

Headed into Election Day, 96 members of the House of Representatives who had been were running for re-election joined Congress before 2010. All but one — Ohio Republican Rep. Steve Chabot — won their re-election.

The 118th Congress will have 60 Democrats and 35 Republicans elected before 2010.

And the Senate will have 10 members elected before that mark, four Republicans and six Democrats, with both Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray winning their competitive re-elections.