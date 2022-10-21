Katie Hobbs sticks with no-debate stance, says Kari Lake wants a 'spectacle'

Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Katie Hobbs, is standing by her decision not to participate in a debate with her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, saying the last Republican primary debate in Arizona made voters “dumber.”

“If you recall the last GOP primary debate here in Arizona, it ended up on late night comedy television. Voters were dumber for watching that,” Hobbs said Friday on Meet the Press Now, “It’s clear that Kari Lake is much more interested in creating a spectacle and having the spotlight than actually having a substantive discussion about the issues.”

Recent polling shows Lake with a slight edge over Hobbs just over two weeks out from Election Day.

Despite the tight race, Hobbs says her plans for Arizona remain intact from taxes to immigration. But on the hot button issues of abortion, Hobbs dodged on whether she’d be willing to work with a Republican-led legislature in writing new abortion laws.

“The law in Arizona is a 15 week ban. And I’ve already spoken out that I think this is too extreme and I think the route that we’re going to end up going is to pass a constitutional amendment,” Hobbs said, “I think I think the legislature has made it clear that they’re not representing the will of the voters. ... They have continued to be more focused on adding new restrictions rather than making sure that women in Arizona can get the health care that they need.”