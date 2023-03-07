Kelly Craft and allies dominate on air in Kentucky governor’s race

Kentucky’s gubernatorial primary is just over two months away, and former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft and her allies are dominating the airwaves, with one outside group launching a new attack against her top opponent in the GOP primary.

Commonwealth PAC, an outside group supporting Craft, released a new TV ad targeting state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, calling him a “soft, establishment Teddy bear” and accusing him of failing to join other Republican attorneys general in challenging President Joe Biden’s administration.

The group has reserved $929,000 in airtime from March 6-19, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact. So far, Craft, who served as former President Donald Trump’s U.N. Ambassador and is married to billionaire coal executive Joe Craft, has spent $1.9 million on ads. Commonwealth PAC has spent $152,000 through Tuesday, while no other notable GOP candidates have spent significant money on the airwaves.

Cameron told the Louisville Courier Journal that facing the early attack “shows the strength of our lead.”

“I know voters are smart — they’ll see this for what it is — silliness,” he said in a statement.

Cameron does have Trump's endorsement in the GOP primary. The former president endorsed Cameron last year, long before Craft jumped into the race. Craft, Cameron and other GOP candidates, including State Auditor Mike Harmon and state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, will face off in the primary on May 16.