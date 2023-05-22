Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear launches first re-election TV ad

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, launched the first TV ad of his re-election campaign on Monday, stressing the Democratic incumbent's response to natural disasters.

"We’ve been through a lot these past four years and some days have been tougher than others, but I will always show up to help the people of Kentucky working to make sure our kids and grandkids have a bright future here," Beshear says in the 60-second spot.

Beshear also stressed his economic record, emphasizing the new jobs created after the Covid pandemic.

Sitting in a church pew, Beshear says directly to the camera, "My granddad and great-granddad were preachers in this church. It was flattened by the tornadoes. But when Kentuckians get knocked down, we get right back up again and we rebuild stronger and better than before. I will never stop showing up and working for the people of Kentucky."

Beshear is a top Republican target this year, running for re-election in a state former President Donald Trump won by 26 percentage points in 2020. Beshear, who was first elected in 2019, will face state Attorney General Daniel Cameron in November.

Beshear’s campaign has reserved $86,000 on the airwaves since last week's GOP primary, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact. Cameron's campaign has yet launch a new ad buy since the primary.