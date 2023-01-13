Kentucky Gov. Beshear has a 60% approval rating, new poll finds

Six in ten registered Kentucky voters approve of the job Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is doing as governor, a Morning Consult online poll found.

This is the highest approval rating for any Democratic governor, according to Morning Consult, and could prove to be beneficial for Beshear as he heads into a re-election campaign this year.

Just 34% of those surveyed disapproved of the job Beshear is doing.

Among independents, 49% approved of Beshear and 37% disapproved.

Among Kentucky Republicans, 46% approved of the job Beshear is doing, while 50% disapproved.

Kentucky is one of three states, including Louisiana and Mississippi, that will hold a gubernatorial election this year. It's the only one with an incumbent Democrat running for re-election.

In Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves is a Republican running for re-election and in Louisiana, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is term-limited and cannot run for re-election.

Morning Consult's poll was conducted online from Oct. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021. It surveyed 6,176 Kentucky voters and has a margin of error of +/- one percent.