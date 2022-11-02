Key gubernatorial races see big spending changes in final days

Last week, Georgia Democrats spent significantly less on ads supporting Stacey Abrams’ campaign for governor than the week before, according to data from AdImpact.

Georgia’s race for governor is just one of many races that have seen big shifts in ad spending as Democratic and Republican-aligned groups, and candidate committees, make their final spending allocations in the final run up to Election Day on November 8.

Georgia, New York, Arizona, and Wisconsin saw significant changes in spending over the past two weeks, according to an analysis of AdImpact spending data by the NBC News Political Unit.

Georgia

In Georgia, Democrats spent $2.8 million in ads during the week ending on October 23, with $2.6 of that spending coming from One Georgia, an Abrams-aligned group. But the following week, ending on October 30, Democrats only spent $1.4 million on ads, with One Georgia only spending 1.2 million, a 50% drop in Democratic advertising dollars.

In comparison, Republican spending over the two weeks was relatively consistent, with groups backing Republican Gov. Brian Kemp spending $2.5 on ads both weeks.

New York

In New York, both Republicans and Democrats funneled more money into the race for governor, as Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin continues to put up a fight with incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

In the week ending on October 23, Democrats spent $2.7 million on ads, with almost all spending coming from Hochul’s own campaign, while Republican-backed groups spent $2.5 million supporting Zeldin. The following week, total spending increased by nearly 40 percent overall, with Democrats spending $3.8 million supporting Hochul, and Republicans spending $3.5 million supporting Zeldin, according to data from AdImpact.

Arizona

In Arizona, Democratic spending supporting Secretary of State Katie Hobbs increased significantly over the past two weeks, while Republican ad spending for Kari Lake was relatively stable.

In the week ending on October 23, Democrats spent $3.6 million supporting Hobbs, while Republicans spent $1.9 million supporting Lake. The following week, spending for Democrats spiked to $4.6 million. Meanwhile, Republicans spent $2.1 supporting Lake’s campaign, according to data from AdImpact.

Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, spending for Republicans and Democrats increased over the past two weeks, making it one of the most expensive Governor’s races in the nation.

In the week ending on October 23, Democrats spent $6.2 million supporting the candidacy of Democrat Gov. Tony Evers, whereas Republicans spent $3 million supporting Republican Tim Michels.

The following week, spending increased across the board, as Democrats spent $6.7 million supporting Evers, and Republicans ramped up their spending to $4.2 million, according to data from AdImpact.

Texas, Florida and Pennsylvania

In governors races in Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania, ad spending is becoming more and more lopsided, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ side outspends Democrat Charlie Christ’s by a 5-to-one margin and groups supporting Pennsylvania Democrat Josh Shapiro have outspent groups backing Republican Doug Mastriano by 4-to-one. In Texas, where outside groups had helped Democrat Beto O’Rourke stay on parity with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, Republicans are beginning to overwhelm the airwaves, outspending Democrats by nearly 2-to-1.