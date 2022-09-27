Lake hits Arizona airwaves with multi-million dollar ad buy

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake is out with her first TV ads of the general election as part of a major advertising buy meant to quickly close the spending gap between her and the Democrats.

Since the Aug. 2 primary through Monday, Lake had spent no money on television and just $8,000 on digital ads, per the ad-tracking firm AdImpact. Over that period, the Republican Governors Association spent more than $4 million on TV ads attacking the Democratic nominee, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

But Lake's campaign, along with the Yuma County GOP, made a big ad buy on Monday of more than $7.5 million between the two groups, according to the ad-tracking firm, AdImpact.

The first spot in the buy is centered on Lake's bio, with her telling Arizona voters "you've heard a lot of lies about me this past year, but here's the truth." The style's similar to ads Lake ran in the primary, with her looking directly into the camera and talking to viewers.

With Lake on the air, there are still a handful of gubernatorial nominees who have not run television ads since their primaries, including: Colorado Republican Heidi Ganahl, Illinois Republican Dan Cox, Massachusetts Republican Geoff Diehl, Maryland Republican Dan Cox, Pennsylvania Republican Doug Mastriano and Iowa Democrat Deidre DeJear.