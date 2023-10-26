Larry Elder drops out of 2024 presidential race and endorses Trump

Radio host Larry Elder, who unsuccessfully ran to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a 2021 recall election, ended his 2024 presidential bid and endorsed former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Elder is the third notable GOP candidate to drop out of the race, following Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who ended his White House bid in August, and former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, who dropped out in October and endorsed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

“As I look at the path forward, and after careful consideration and consultation with my campaign team, I have made the difficult decision to suspend my campaign,” Elder said in a statement. “Now that I am exiting the race, I am proud to announce my endorsement of Donald Trump for president of the United States.”

Elder, who failed to qualify for the first two Republican presidential primary debates, jumped into the race in April. He spoke on the campaign trail about an “epidemic” of fatherlessness while decrying what he described as a two-tiered system of justice in the U.S. and advocating for school choice.