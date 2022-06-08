In latest TV ad, Raphael Warnock is running — literally

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is launching a new TV ad casting himself as the most qualified candidate without naming his GOP opponent, former football player Herschel Walker.

Warnock did make some very clear references to Walker in the ad, shared first with NBC News. The ad starts with Warnock jogging on a racetrack and saying, “If the race between me and my opponent were out here, I could understand why you might choose him.”

“If it were here? Of course!,” Warnock says while playing football as a kid tackles him.

“But this campaign is about who’s ready to represent Georgia,” Warnock says in the next shot while doing sit-ups at the gym.

Warnock goes on to tout a series of his efforts in the Senate, flashing local news headlines about his work to cap insulin prices, investigate military base housing conditions, and pressure banks to stop overdraft fees.

The new spot is a sharp contrast in tone to the Warnock campaign’s first attack ad against Walker, but raises a similar question of who is “ready” to serve in the Senate. It’s also part of a wave of ad spending from Warnock’s campaign, which has already spent $16.9 million on the airwaves, per the ad tracking firm AdImpact. Walker’s campaign has spent $3.3 million on ads so far.