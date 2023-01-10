Some lawmakers want McCarthy to allow C-SPAN cameras in House chamber

After C-SPAN's cameras captured unique perspectives of the House chamber during days of marathon votes for Speaker of the House, a handful of lawmakers are calling for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to allow the network's cameras in the chamber for good.

Under House rules, video of the floor typically comes from cameras run by the House itself (except for during limited special events). But because the speaker vote dragged on for days, Republicans couldn't vote on a new set of House rules, which allowed C-SPAN's extra cameras in the chamber.

Once McCarthy won his speakership, the rules package reinstated the ban on external cameras, according to C-SPAN. The network has petitioned McCarthy to allow it to bring some additional cameras into the chamber either for good or during key votes.

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced an amendment to the House rules on Tuesday that would allow C-SPAN cameras in the House chamber at all times.

“The Speaker must allow the Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network (C-SPAN) to broadcast and record the floor proceedings of the House with not less than 4 cameras owned and operated by C-SPAN,” the amendment states, which was provided to NBC News by Gaetz’s office.

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy this past weekend called C-SPAN's ability to cover the floor during the speaker vote "a good thing" and said during an interview on Fox News he'd look into whether he'd support the practice full time.

Both Gaetz and Roy were among the key holdouts that delayed the beginning of McCarthy's speakership.

And Florida Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost also came out in support of C-SPAN cameras in the House.